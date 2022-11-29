Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has An Ovarian Cyst & Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," she shared. "Anyways... I'm sure a lot you can overly relate and understand. We got this," she concluded.

Hailey has responded to pregnancy rumors in the past and made it clear that she and her husband Justin Bieber wouldn't be starting a family anytime soon. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she told the Wall Street Journal. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

Earlier this year, Hailey suffered from a major health scare that sent her to the hospital. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen," she shared with fans at the time, "but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."