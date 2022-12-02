Charlie Puth is celebrating his 31st birthday on December 2nd by sharing some sweet photos with his girlfriend. The posts to Instagram and Twitter mark the first time the singer-songwriter has shared photos of his girlfriend with fans.

For his post to Instagram, Charlie made a tweak to the lyrics of his song "Loser" off his most recent album titled Charlie. "Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)" The post featured several photos showing the happy couple smiling and getting silly in a black-and-white photo booth.

Fans who aren't immune to his infamous thirst traps took the public launch of their favorite singer's relationship a bit hard. "She stole our collective man y'all. We ride at dawn," one fan hilariously commented. "Charlie this feels like betrayal but I'm happy," wrote another.