Charlie Puth & Girlfriend Make Instagram Debut With Sweet Photo Booth Pics

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth is celebrating his 31st birthday on December 2nd by sharing some sweet photos with his girlfriend. The posts to Instagram and Twitter mark the first time the singer-songwriter has shared photos of his girlfriend with fans.

For his post to Instagram, Charlie made a tweak to the lyrics of his song "Loser" off his most recent album titled Charlie. "Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)" The post featured several photos showing the happy couple smiling and getting silly in a black-and-white photo booth.

Fans who aren't immune to his infamous thirst traps took the public launch of their favorite singer's relationship a bit hard. "She stole our collective man y'all. We ride at dawn," one fan hilariously commented. "Charlie this feels like betrayal but I'm happy," wrote another.

In October, Charlie first revealed that he was in a relationship and in love during a radio interview. "[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, adding that it's good to be with someone who has known him for "a long time" as his life can get pretty hectic due to his career. "She's always been very, very nice to me... I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

He went on, "Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like I can't really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time. I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

