More details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries have been revealed. On Monday morning (December 5th), a brand-new trailer was shared just days after the first look at the show, titled Harry & Meghan, was shared with fans.

In this longer trailer, Prince Harry reveals that he feared Meghan would end up like his late mother Princess Diana when she married into the royal family. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” he said as a photo of his mother on tabloid covers shows on the screen.

“I realized they’re never going to protect you," Markle chimes in before Harry continues, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."