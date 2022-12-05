Prince Harry Worried Meghan Would End Up Like Princess Diana: WATCH
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 5, 2022
More details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries have been revealed. On Monday morning (December 5th), a brand-new trailer was shared just days after the first look at the show, titled Harry & Meghan, was shared with fans.
In this longer trailer, Prince Harry reveals that he feared Meghan would end up like his late mother Princess Diana when she married into the royal family. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” he said as a photo of his mother on tabloid covers shows on the screen.
“I realized they’re never going to protect you," Markle chimes in before Harry continues, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."
In the first official trailer, Harry is heard saying, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of the stories." Another person adds, "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," before another says, "It's about hatred. It's about race." Harry then concludes, "It's a dirty game."
According to Netflix, the series will have six total episodes released in two parts and "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."
As previously reported, the first three episodes in Volume I will release on December 8th, and Volume II will release on December 15th.