Lil Durk Releases New Single And Teases Upcoming 'Loyal Bros 2' Project

Lil Durk has returned to social media after spending some time away from the spotlight.



On Friday, December 9, the Chicago native released his new song "Hanging With Wolves." The record produced by Chopsquad DJ is a rejuvenating street banger that allows Durk to get some things off his chest. He appears to stick to his promise to not mention the dead in his rhymes, but that doesn't mean he's making amends with his enemies.



"Why you telling n****s we going to war? I don't even know about them boys," Lil Durk raps on the chorus. "Nah, we ain't tryna squash no wars/We ain't tryna make peace with them boys."

