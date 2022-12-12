Lil Durk Releases New Single And Teases Upcoming 'Loyal Bros 2' Project
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2022
Lil Durk has returned to social media after spending some time away from the spotlight.
On Friday, December 9, the Chicago native released his new song "Hanging With Wolves." The record produced by Chopsquad DJ is a rejuvenating street banger that allows Durk to get some things off his chest. He appears to stick to his promise to not mention the dead in his rhymes, but that doesn't mean he's making amends with his enemies.
"Why you telling n****s we going to war? I don't even know about them boys," Lil Durk raps on the chorus. "Nah, we ain't tryna squash no wars/We ain't tryna make peace with them boys."
It's the first solo track he's released since he released his 7220 album earlier this year. Durk had plenty of momentum throughout 2022 thanks to the album and his accompanying 7220 tour. After he suffered an injury during his set at Lollapalooza, Durk took some time off to recuperate but resurfaced to promote his appearance on DJ Khaled's God Did album. The 30-year-old rapper recently appeared on other collaborations with Jeezy, Cardi B, Real Boston Richey, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and others. However, it looks like he's got plans to drop more new music in the near future.
In addition to his new song, Durk also revealed the artwork for OTF's upcoming Loyal Bros 2 compilation album. The project serves as the follow-up to his label's first installment, which dropped last year.
"Loyal Bros 2 12/16… Y’all ready? @otf," Durk wrote in his caption.
Loyal Bros 2 drops on December 16. Catch the official music video for Lil Durk's new song below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE