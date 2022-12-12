Selena Gomez Responds To Fan Theory About Her Weight

Selena Gomez has some thoughts about a strange new fan theory that suggests her weight is affected by her ex Justin Beiber. The theory was posted in a TikTok video at the end of November and features a series of older photos of Gomez. "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin," the message on the video reads.

"He rathers models," the caption on the post claims before pitying Gomez, "My poor baby." The video which has gained over 300,000 likes, also features a screenshot of an alleged Instagram comment from the singer in which she responds to a fan talking about her breakup with Bieber. "no love. He's rather models. I'm just too normal."