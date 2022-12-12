Selena Gomez Responds To Fan Theory About Her Weight
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2022
Selena Gomez has some thoughts about a strange new fan theory that suggests her weight is affected by her ex Justin Beiber. The theory was posted in a TikTok video at the end of November and features a series of older photos of Gomez. "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin," the message on the video reads.
"He rathers models," the caption on the post claims before pitying Gomez, "My poor baby." The video which has gained over 300,000 likes, also features a screenshot of an alleged Instagram comment from the singer in which she responds to a fan talking about her breakup with Bieber. "no love. He's rather models. I'm just too normal."
@donttellmymomma.fr
He rathers models..My poor baby. #selenagomez♬ daddy issues - EX7STENCE™
Fans have already called out the video in the comments writing things like, "Maybe she's upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years," and "Y'all are reaching."
However, Gomez herself joined in on the strange conversation, commenting with a disappointed face emoji and nothing else. The 2023 Golden Globe nominee's past relationship with Beiber was recently in the headlines after his wife Hailey Beiber appeared on a podcast to put rumors about stealing him from Gomez to rest.
In September, the model made an appearance on Alexandra Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast where she revealed, "period point blank … was never in a relationship with him when he was with anybody.” Hailey continued by saying she never stole Justin from Gomez adding that it's "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship." Hailey also shared that Bieber didn't propose to her until he had "closed a chapter" with Gomez. The two were photographed being friendly with each other at an event shortly after.