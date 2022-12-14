Remembering Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Most Iconic Performances On 'SYTYCD'

By Dani Medina

December 14, 2022

Photo: FOX

Before Stephen 'tWitch' Boss became the DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he tried his luck on several competition reality TV shows, including MTV's The Wade Robinson Project and Star Search in 2003. Most notably, tWitch competed in Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance — and wound up finishing second.

Boss died Tuesday (December 13) by suicide at the age of 40. His wife Allison Holker confirmed his death. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory," she said in a statement.

Now, Holker, a fellow SYTYCD alum isn't the only one honoring his memory. tWitch is being remembered by the dance community for his unforgettable performances on the FOX show, which he was most recently named a permanent judge on the show this year.

He first auditioned for the show in Season 3, but didn't make it to the Top 20. The following year, he made it all the way to second place behind hip-hop dancer Joshua Allen. In the years after that, tWitch appeared several times as an All Star to perform with contestants, which is where some of his most iconic performances came from.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' most memorable performances on So You Think You Can Dance.

Dreaming with a Broken Heart

Air date: July 2, 2008 (Season 4)

Style: Contemporary

Partner: Kherington Payne

Choreographer: Mia Michaels

Mercy

Air date: July 23, 2008 (Season 4)

Style: Contemporary

Partner: Katee Shean

Choreographer: Mia Michaels

This routine was nominated for an Emmy for choreography in 2009.

Misty Blue

Air date: July 20, 2011 (Season 8)

Style: Hip hop

Partner: Sasha Mallory

Choreographer: Christopher Scott

Outta Your Mind

Air date: June 30, 2010 (Season 7)

Style: Hip hop

Partner: Alex Wong

Choreographer: Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo

tWitch and Ellen DeGeneres recreated this performance in the Season 7 finale.

My Chick Bad

Air date: July 21, 2010 (Season 7)

Style: Hip hop

Partner: Lauren Froderman

Choreographer: Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo

Like A Criminal

Air date: September 11, 2012 (Season 9)

Style: Animation

Partner: Cyrus "Glitch" Spencer

Choreographer: Christopher Scott

Trepak

Air date: August 6, 2008 (Season 4)

Style: Trepak

Partner: Joshua Allen

Choreographer: Youri Nelzine

