Remembering Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Most Iconic Performances On 'SYTYCD'

Before Stephen 'tWitch' Boss became the DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he tried his luck on several competition reality TV shows, including MTV's The Wade Robinson Project and Star Search in 2003. Most notably, tWitch competed in Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance — and wound up finishing second.

Boss died Tuesday (December 13) by suicide at the age of 40. His wife Allison Holker confirmed his death. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory," she said in a statement.

Now, Holker, a fellow SYTYCD alum isn't the only one honoring his memory. tWitch is being remembered by the dance community for his unforgettable performances on the FOX show, which he was most recently named a permanent judge on the show this year.

He first auditioned for the show in Season 3, but didn't make it to the Top 20. The following year, he made it all the way to second place behind hip-hop dancer Joshua Allen. In the years after that, tWitch appeared several times as an All Star to perform with contestants, which is where some of his most iconic performances came from.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' most memorable performances on So You Think You Can Dance.