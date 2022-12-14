Sadie Sink Shares The Wise Personal Advice Taylor Swift Gave Her

Sadie Sink revealed that she got some wise advice from superstar Taylor Swift while working with her on All Too Well: The Short Film. The Stranger Things star sat down with W Magazine to discuss her time on set with Taylor, who directed her and co-star Dylan O'Brien in the Grammy-nominated short film.

While talking about her experience on set, Sink revealed that Swift taught her being free in between takes is key to producing a breathtaking performance. "It felt so strange to have the room and move wherever; but it was a fun acting exercise, one that she fully encouraged,” Sink said in the story published on December 14th. “Just being spontaneous, doing whatever. It can be messy and you can improvise an entire scene and she may or may not use it. That’s something about her creative process I'll probably take with me.”

Sink also shared that she needed help figuring out a personal relationship and received some sage advice from the Midnights artist, who told her to keep the company of people who lift you up.

"It’s tricky, navigating friendships when your world is constantly changing and you’re never in the same place for too long,” she said. “It’s important to have friends that are real and only want to be around you for the right reasons. People who actually have your best interests at heart can be really hard to find, and that’s something everyone in my position—in Taylor’s, or any of the cast members on Stranger Things—goes through.”