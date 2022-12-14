Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Official Cause Of Death Revealed

The official cause of death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was revealed Wednesday (December 14).

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death has been ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, PageSix reports, citing the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His case has officially been closed.

Boss was found dead in the bathroom of a motel located less than a mile from his home in California on Tuesday (December 13) after his wife Allison Holker reported to officials that he had left the house without his car, which was unusual for him.

New details about his death emerged on Wednesday. Staff at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino said tWitch "didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything," TMZ reports. He reportedly only carried a small bag and booked the motel room for just one night. When he missed his checkout time Tuesday, staff entered the hotel room to find the 40-year-old dancer dead on the bathroom floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following the death of the So You Think You Can Dance alum, his wife, Ellen DeGeneres and countless other celebrities mourned the loss of the charming TV personality.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker said. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."

DeGeneres shared a heartfelt post on social media about her sidekick's death. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him," she wrote.

Boss is survived by his wife and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.