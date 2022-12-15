The first episode featured Hailey making the most important meal of the day: breakfast.When Hailey tried her creation, she was surprisingly impressed with herself. "I'm not gonna lie, I've outdone myself," she boasted. "These are so f---ing good." She later shared her recipe for a "grab & go protein coffee" that can be prepared in 5 minutes or less.

At the end of the episode, Hailey teased that the next episode will feature two very fun guests: "the ladies who taught me everything."

Last month, Hailey opened up to fans and preemptively shut down more pregnancy rumors. The model shared a photo of her stomach and revealed to fans that she has a large and painful ovarian cyst. "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she explained in the text over the photo. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun." Right next to her bare belly she added the words, "not a baby."

She concluded the post by offering words of support to her followers. "I'm sure a lot you can overly relate and understand. We got this."