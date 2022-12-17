Dua Lipa & Rosalía Take Over London In Stunning New Photos

Dua Lipa and Rosalía are taking over London this weekend!

A couple of days after the "Levitating" singer was spotted vibing at Rosalía's concert at The O2, she shared a photo dump on Instagram of the two having the time of their lives. "Motomamiiiii Londressssss🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤," Dua captioned the photo, a nod to Rosalía's Motomami album that dropped earlier this year. "Londres" also translates to London.

Also in the photos was model Camila Morrone, who attended the concert with Dua and model Suki Waterhouse. Waterhouse's boo Robert Pattinson was also in attendance at the show.

One fan shared a video on social media of Dua and Suki dancing to "DESPECHÁ." "When you get pissed off at two girlies blocking your entire view and it turns out to be Dua Lipa & Suki Waterhouse," the hilarious video was captioned.

Dua, Suki and Robert also helped a fan who was apparently sick at the show, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media.

Dua and the "BIZCOCHITO" singer, who will close out her "Motomami World Tour" in Paris this weekend, go way back! In 2018, Rosalía told E! News she wanted to collab with Dua. "She knows that I'm down, I would love to (collab)," the Spanish singer said. A year later, Dua showed support for Rosalía after her New York City show. In 2020, Dua sent Rosalía a special package to celebrate the release of "Break My Heart."

You can check out all the photos and videos of Rosalía and Dua Lipa in London this week below: