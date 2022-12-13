Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Are Reportedly Dating
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Dua Lipa and rapper Jack Harlow are now dating, according to a report from Page Six. The two stars first interacted after Harlow's latest album featured a song entitled "Dua Lipa," in which he sings, "Dua Lipa/ I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.” The rapper shared that he called Lipa on FaceTime to get her blessing before releasing the album in May and received a bit of an awkward response from her though she ultimately approved of the song.
The two finally met in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November and Page Six reports that Dua has become "quite smitten" with the rapper and they have been in "constant communication" ever since.
A source told the outlet that Harlow "was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” Other insiders even said Harlow flew to New York to meet up with her after her stunning performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.
Page Six reported that the two stars were seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the following day. The source close to Harlow also added, "he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”
The news comes as Dua was previously linked to Trevor Noah after the two were photographed hugging after having dinner in New York in September. However, the two never officially responded to the rumors and another source told Page Six that the dinner was friendly and took place after he appeared on her podcast At Your Service. "They haven't spoken since," the source added.