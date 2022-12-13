Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Are Reportedly Dating

A source told the outlet that Harlow "was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” Other insiders even said Harlow flew to New York to meet up with her after her stunning performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Page Six reported that the two stars were seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the following day. The source close to Harlow also added, "he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

The news comes as Dua was previously linked to Trevor Noah after the two were photographed hugging after having dinner in New York in September. However, the two never officially responded to the rumors and another source told Page Six that the dinner was friendly and took place after he appeared on her podcast At Your Service. "They haven't spoken since," the source added.