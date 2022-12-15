Harry Styles Pens Heartfelt Letter To 2022: 'Changed My Life'

After the release of Harry's House, Harry embarked on "Love On Tour," a world tour that spanned Europe, North America and South America this year. Notably in the U.S., Styles held four residencies in New York, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles, where we got iconic special performances of "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Boyfriends" and "Medicine."

Let's not forget the two movies the 28-year-old singer starred in this year — Don't Worry Darling alongside now-ex Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, and My Policeman with Emma Corrin, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. He attended a handful of film festivals promoting these movies as well — and that's where we got crazy content (enter #SpitGate).

All in all, Harry's had a wild year and we're glad to have been a part of it. On to 2023, where Styles will continue his "Love On Tour" in Australia and Europe!