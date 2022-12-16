BTS' J-Hope Returning To U.S. For New Year's Eve Solo Performance

J-Hope will join TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who were previously announced on the lineup. However, the boy group's first-ever performance for the event will be recorded at Disneyland instead of Times Square. Earlier this year, both acts were performers at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival where J-Hope made history as the first South Korean artist to headline.

In other BTS news, fellow group member Jin just recently started his mandatory military service in South Korea. Jin took to Instagram shortly before leaving for boot camp to show off his newly shaved head. The official BTS Twitter account also shared photos of Jin posing with friends with the caption translated from Korean to English, "My brother!! Come Back safely!!"

The rest of the members will start their service soon and are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will start on December 31st at 8:00 P.M. ET.