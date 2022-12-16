BTS' J-Hope Returning To U.S. For New Year's Eve Solo Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 16, 2022
J-Hope of BTS will be returning to New York to help Americans celebrate the end of 2022. On December 15th, BTS' official Twitter account confirmed that the rapper will be part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve lineup for the third time. However, this year's performance will be the first time the artist will come as a solo act. BTS previously performed at the event as a group in 2017 and 2019.
Furthermore, J-Hope will be performing a song from his critically acclaimed debut solo album Jack in the Box, "= (Equal Sign)." He'll also be performing the fan favorite Becky G collab "Chicken Noodle Soup," and a holiday remix of BTS' global smash hit, "Butter."
SURPRISE!✨ j-hope will be performing “= (Equal Sign),” "Chicken Noodle Soup" and “Butter (Holiday Remix)” on @RockinEve ! Dec 31st at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork🍾#jhope #제이홉 #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/Q1IytbYAHl— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 15, 2022
J-Hope will join TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who were previously announced on the lineup. However, the boy group's first-ever performance for the event will be recorded at Disneyland instead of Times Square. Earlier this year, both acts were performers at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival where J-Hope made history as the first South Korean artist to headline.
In other BTS news, fellow group member Jin just recently started his mandatory military service in South Korea. Jin took to Instagram shortly before leaving for boot camp to show off his newly shaved head. The official BTS Twitter account also shared photos of Jin posing with friends with the caption translated from Korean to English, "My brother!! Come Back safely!!"
The rest of the members will start their service soon and are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will start on December 31st at 8:00 P.M. ET.