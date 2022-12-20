Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal Their Next Netflix Show

After telling their side of the story and detailing the inner workings of the PR machine that is the Royal Family on their docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already announced their next project with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now serving as executive producers on Live to Lead, a documentary about changemakers that's set to premiere just before the end of the year on December 31st.

"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" Prince Harry said while appearing in the trailer. Meghan also makes an appearance adding, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."