Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal Their Next Netflix Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 20, 2022
After telling their side of the story and detailing the inner workings of the PR machine that is the Royal Family on their docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already announced their next project with Netflix.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now serving as executive producers on Live to Lead, a documentary about changemakers that's set to premiere just before the end of the year on December 31st.
"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" Prince Harry said while appearing in the trailer. Meghan also makes an appearance adding, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."
The show will feature interviews from activists and leaders including the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South Africa's national rugby union team captain Siya Kolisi, and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs. The interviews will have these accomplished leaders "reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope."
Prince Harry and Meghan came together for one final message in the trailer, "It's about people who have made brave choices... To fight for change and to become leader... And giving inspiration to the rest of us... To live, to lead."
This will be the couple's second project with the streaming site since signing a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. Their debut show Harry & Meghan became Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million viewing hours per People.