Meghan Trainor Shares Her Sweet 'Dream' Goal For 2023

Meghan Trainor has had a great year and now she's looking ahead to 2023! In a recent interview with People, the hitmaker revealed that her "dream" is to get pregnant sometime in the new year with husband Daryl Sabara.

"Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant. I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it," she said when asked about her goals for 2023. Trainor recently opened up about the struggles of her first pregnancy with her son 1-year-old Riley. While talking with ET Canada, the hitmaker described how her body changed during and after her pregnancy. "I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out." After giving birth in February 2021, Meghan said she lost 60 pounds. "I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son." She continued, "So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!'"