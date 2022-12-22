Dave Grohl Recruits Daughter Violet For Night Four Of Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl recruited a very special guest for the fourth night of his Hanukkah Sessions series: his daughter Violet. The elder Grohl shared a clip of him and his teenage daughter covering Janis Ian's iconic 1975 song "At Seventeen" during the first ever live Hanukkah Sessions, which took place earlier this month. In the video, Violet sits on a stool, strumming an acoustic guitar and singing, while her dad gently plays the drums.

"Born Janis Eddy Fink, a 23-year-old @therealjanisian wrote one of the all time classic coming of age anthems 'At Seventeen,'" the Instagram description reads, "here it is as interpreted by @viioletgrohl."

For the holiday's first three night's Grohl's covered 10cc's "What I Do For Love" with Inara George, Pink's "Get The Party Started" with the artist herself, and Blood Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" with director Judd Apatow. All the songs have come from the Hanukkah Sessions concert.

Watch him and Violet take on Ians "At Seventeen" below.