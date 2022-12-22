Dave Grohl Recruits Daughter Violet For Night Four Of Hanukkah Sessions
By Katrina Nattress
December 22, 2022
Dave Grohl recruited a very special guest for the fourth night of his Hanukkah Sessions series: his daughter Violet. The elder Grohl shared a clip of him and his teenage daughter covering Janis Ian's iconic 1975 song "At Seventeen" during the first ever live Hanukkah Sessions, which took place earlier this month. In the video, Violet sits on a stool, strumming an acoustic guitar and singing, while her dad gently plays the drums.
"Born Janis Eddy Fink, a 23-year-old @therealjanisian wrote one of the all time classic coming of age anthems 'At Seventeen,'" the Instagram description reads, "here it is as interpreted by @viioletgrohl."
For the holiday's first three night's Grohl's covered 10cc's "What I Do For Love" with Inara George, Pink's "Get The Party Started" with the artist herself, and Blood Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" with director Judd Apatow. All the songs have come from the Hanukkah Sessions concert.
Watch him and Violet take on Ians "At Seventeen" below.
In addition to the Hanukkah Sessions, which Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin started during the pandemic, the Foo Fighters frontman also played a special acoustic set for Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon — a charity event that helps provide toys, money, and basic necessities to families in need in the Chicago area. The five-song set included acoustic renditions of “New Way Home,” “Skin and Bones,” “Times Like These,” and “Everlong," but the most notable song on the setlist was "Marigold," a rarity that is known for being the only track recorded for both Nirvana and Foo Fighters.