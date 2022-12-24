Adele Shows Love To Megan Thee Stallion As Tory Lanez Trial Comes To An End

Adele took time out of her concert on Friday (December 23) night to show some love to Megan Thee Stallion as her trial against Tory Lanez came to a close.

In between songs, Adele was joking around with the crowd about why she doesn't have backup dancers at her shows. "Someone said, 'Why doesn't Adele have backup dancers?' and someone made a video of 'Water Under the Bridge' with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it. Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very Merry Christmas. Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now baby, I love ya!"

Last month, the "Easy On Me" singer busted out the choreography of the viral TikTok dance to the song she mentioned. "If you know the Megan dance, you can do it," she said at the time.

Lanez was convicted Friday on all three felony charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found the "Say It" rapper was guilty of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation. His sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2023, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records.