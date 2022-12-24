Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs Of 2022 & He Did Not Disappoint
By Dani Medina
December 24, 2022
Barack Obama is back at it again with another list of songs we all need to add to our playlists!
As the end of every year approaches, the former president shares the tunes that got him through it. This year, his favorite songs of 2022 do not disappoint! Obama's just like us — he vibed to Beyoncé's new album Renaissance, jammed out to Lizzo's mega viral hit, got hype with Bad Bunny and even slowed things down with some SZA.
"I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites," he wrote on Twitter.
I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022
Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD
Here's a look at Barack Obama's favorite songs of 2022:
- "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
- "Tití Me Preguntó" - Bad Bunny
- "POF" - Ari Lennox
- "Something in the Orange" - Zach Bryan
- "Last Last" - Burna Boy
- "American Teenager" - Ethel Cain
- "Communion in my Cup" - Tank and The Bangas ft. The Ton3s
- "Pull Up" - Koffee
- "SAOKO" - Rosalía
- "Rush" - Ayra Starr
- "Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
- "Life Is Good" - SiR ft. Scribz Riley
- "That's Where I Am" - Maggie Rogers
- "Dodinin" - Leyla McCalla
- "Sunshine" - Steve Lacy ft. Fousheé
- "Calm Down" - Rema
- "Problem With It" - Plains
- "Feelings 4 You" - Xavier Omär
- "Belize" - Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. MF DOOM
- "Tamagotchi" - Omar Apollo
- "Home Maker" - Sudan Archives
- "Where I Go" - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) ft. H.E.R.
- "Shirt" - SZA
- "About Damn Time" - Lizzo
- "'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan
A few artists featured on Obama's playlist reacted in the best way possible on social media. Ethel Cain tweeted, "did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo." Omar Apollo showed his love with a bunch of emojis: "🫂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰👀"
did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo— 𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@mothercain) December 24, 2022
🫂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰👀 https://t.co/2u1zqR47tq— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) December 24, 2022