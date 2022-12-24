Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs Of 2022 & He Did Not Disappoint

Barack Obama is back at it again with another list of songs we all need to add to our playlists!

As the end of every year approaches, the former president shares the tunes that got him through it. This year, his favorite songs of 2022 do not disappoint! Obama's just like us — he vibed to Beyoncé's new album Renaissance, jammed out to Lizzo's mega viral hit, got hype with Bad Bunny and even slowed things down with some SZA.

"I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites," he wrote on Twitter.