Nandi Bushell Shows She's A Multi-Instrumental Pro With Challenging Cover

Nandi Bushell has once again proved that she's a star in the making with her latest cover. The 12-year-old took on Stevie Wonder's 1976 hit "Sir Duke." The instrumental performance sees her playing saxophone, bass, and drums.

"Good Vibes! I have been working hard on my bass and saxophone playing," Bushell wrote on Instagram. "#steviewonder #sirduke was a real challenge. Such a fun song! Hope you are all having an amazing day! Love and respect to you all 🫶🏽💜🫶🏽"

You would never know the cover was a challenge from seeing Bushell's relaxed demeanor as she effortlessly plays each part. Watch the video below.