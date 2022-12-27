Nandi Bushell Shows She's A Multi-Instrumental Pro With Challenging Cover
By Katrina Nattress
December 27, 2022
Nandi Bushell has once again proved that she's a star in the making with her latest cover. The 12-year-old took on Stevie Wonder's 1976 hit "Sir Duke." The instrumental performance sees her playing saxophone, bass, and drums.
"Good Vibes! I have been working hard on my bass and saxophone playing," Bushell wrote on Instagram. "#steviewonder #sirduke was a real challenge. Such a fun song! Hope you are all having an amazing day! Love and respect to you all 🫶🏽💜🫶🏽"
You would never know the cover was a challenge from seeing Bushell's relaxed demeanor as she effortlessly plays each part. Watch the video below.
Bushell has had quite the busy year. In addition to her always impressive covers, she's also played two of her most special gigs to date— the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London — and has been focusing on original music. In September, she announced her debut EP The Shadows and released its title track.