Kim Kardashian Says Her Employees 'Have Uniforms'

Kim Kardashian takes aesthetics very seriously. So much so, that her employees have a work uniform. During her appearance on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, Kim revealed that the people who work for her "are all color coordinated."

When asked if the coordination was intentional the SKKN BY KIM founder replied, "Absolutely. I have uniforms." She went on to clarify, "It's not like hey, this is like your uniform. It's just color palettes." She explained that her employees are given a "handbook" and they are allowed to wear, "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki... I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking."

Kim also revealed that she asked her employees about the dress code and got feedback before implementing it. "My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy,'" she shared. "And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, 'Yes, let's do this.'" She also added, "I should have like a free-dress day on their birthdays or something."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim opened up about the struggles of co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West. "Co-parenting is hard. It's really f------ hard," she said of raising their four children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. "I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids as long as they can have that. That's what I would want for them. If they don't know the things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s--- that they're not ready to deal with," she said of shielding her kids from Ye's recent antics.