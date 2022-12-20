Kim Kardashian Shares NSFW Photo To 'Look Back' At 2022

Kim Kardashian got cheeky in a new post about the end of the year. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of her backside in a barely-there silver bikini. "Looking back at '22," she captioned the selfie with a winking emoji.

In the photo, Kardashian seems to be sunbathing in some kind of tropical paradise surrounded by water and greenery. A glimpse of the stunning view beyond the water can be seen in the reflection of the sliding glass doors of a house.

This isn't the first time Kim has shown off her backside this year. In September, she graced the cover of Interview Magazine by showing off her new blonde hair, bleached eyebrows, and baring her but in a jockstrap.