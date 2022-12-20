Kim Kardashian Shares NSFW Photo To 'Look Back' At 2022
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Kim Kardashian got cheeky in a new post about the end of the year. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of her backside in a barely-there silver bikini. "Looking back at '22," she captioned the selfie with a winking emoji.
In the photo, Kardashian seems to be sunbathing in some kind of tropical paradise surrounded by water and greenery. A glimpse of the stunning view beyond the water can be seen in the reflection of the sliding glass doors of a house.
This isn't the first time Kim has shown off her backside this year. In September, she graced the cover of Interview Magazine by showing off her new blonde hair, bleached eyebrows, and baring her but in a jockstrap.
In other news, Kim recently finalized her divorce from disgraced rapper Kanye West. The SKIMS founder is reported to be "very relieved" that she and her ex finally settled on terms to wrap up the nearly two-year process. It was reported that the former couple will have equal access to their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm but Ye is expected to pay his ex-wife $200,000 in child support as she will have their kids a majority of the time.
Earlier in the holiday season, fans criticized the star for hiring a professional pianist to play Christmas songs to wake up her kids every morning. “Well isn’t that nice Kim Kardashian Pays someone to play the piano to wake her children up in the morning. What’s wrong with just saying get the hell out of bed?!" one person wrote per Page Six. Another added, “And this is why she needs that 200k/month child support."