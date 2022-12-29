27 Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2022

It was a massive year for celebrity babies! The birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy was one of the biggest stories of 2022 and Nick Cannon could fill up an entire article on his own after welcoming four little ones this year. In fact, Cannon ended the year by welcoming his 12th child on December 29th.

Stars many of us grew up watching like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas welcomed their first children with their respective wives Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Country fans eagerly awaited updates from some of their favorite musicians like Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, and Scotty McCreery as they all welcomed adorable children this year. Even the ultra-private Post Malone shared the news that he and his fiancée welcomed their first daughter in the summer of 2022. On the other hand, the Kardashian-Jenners had big baby news this year with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcoming their second baby in February and Khloe Kardashian shocked fans when it was revealed she welcomed a second child via surrogate with her now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Here are the biggest celebrities who expanded their families in 2022!