27 Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2022
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 29, 2022
It was a massive year for celebrity babies! The birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy was one of the biggest stories of 2022 and Nick Cannon could fill up an entire article on his own after welcoming four little ones this year. In fact, Cannon ended the year by welcoming his 12th child on December 29th.
Stars many of us grew up watching like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas welcomed their first children with their respective wives Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Country fans eagerly awaited updates from some of their favorite musicians like Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, and Scotty McCreery as they all welcomed adorable children this year. Even the ultra-private Post Malone shared the news that he and his fiancée welcomed their first daughter in the summer of 2022. On the other hand, the Kardashian-Jenners had big baby news this year with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcoming their second baby in February and Khloe Kardashian shocked fans when it was revealed she welcomed a second child via surrogate with her now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Here are the biggest celebrities who expanded their families in 2022!
1. Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal
2. Lauren Lane and Chris Lane
3. Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner
4. Luke Combs and Nicole Combs
5. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
6. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
7. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
8. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
9. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
10. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
11. Chris Brown and Diamond Brown
12. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean
13. Christina Perri and Paul Costabile
14. Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato
15. Darren Criss and Mia Swier
16. Post Malone
17. Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler
18. Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez
19. Rebel Wilson
20. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
21. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
22. Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel
23. Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers
24. Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien
25. Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole
26. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
27. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott