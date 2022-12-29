27 Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2022

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It was a massive year for celebrity babies! The birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy was one of the biggest stories of 2022 and Nick Cannon could fill up an entire article on his own after welcoming four little ones this year. In fact, Cannon ended the year by welcoming his 12th child on December 29th.

Stars many of us grew up watching like Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas welcomed their first children with their respective wives Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Country fans eagerly awaited updates from some of their favorite musicians like Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, and Scotty McCreery as they all welcomed adorable children this year. Even the ultra-private Post Malone shared the news that he and his fiancée welcomed their first daughter in the summer of 2022. On the other hand, the Kardashian-Jenners had big baby news this year with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcoming their second baby in February and Khloe Kardashian shocked fans when it was revealed she welcomed a second child via surrogate with her now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Here are the biggest celebrities who expanded their families in 2022!

1. Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal

2. Lauren Lane and Chris Lane

3. Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

4. Luke Combs and Nicole Combs

5. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

6. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

7. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

8. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

9. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

10. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

11. Chris Brown and Diamond Brown

12. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty Images

13. Christina Perri and Paul Costabile

14. Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

15. Darren Criss and Mia Swier

16. Post Malone

2019 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

17. Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: WireImage

18. Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez

19. Rebel Wilson

20. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

21. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

22. Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

23. Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers

24. Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien

25. Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole

26. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Celebrity Sightings In New York - November 29, 2022
Photo: Getty Images

27. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott

