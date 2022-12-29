Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Wants More Kids After Divorce From Kanye

Kim Kardashian opened up about the possibility of having more kids after her divorce from Kanye West. The former couple is co-parents to North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

During her appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Kim revealed that a fifth child isn't out of the question. "I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," the 42-year-old said. "I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. So, whatever’s meant to be will be."

After Paltrow suggested freezing her eggs, Kim replied, "I think embryos are the best way to go.” While more kids aren't out of the picture, she also told Paltrow that she wants to spend a "few years" being single before getting back into a serious romance.

Earlier this year, Kim called it quits with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The two dated after nine months of dating. It was recently reported that Kim and Pete are no longer in communication. According to their sources, the two would be friendly if they saw each other in person because there's no bad blood. However, they are both very busy with their careers and personal lives. The sources also added that it's "highly unlikely" that Kim and Pete will ever rekindle their romance.