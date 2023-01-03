Prince Harry Says Prince William & King Charles Don't Want To 'Reconcile'

Prince Harry is opening up about his rocky relationship with his father King Charles and brother Prince William in the aftermath of his exit from the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex sat down for several interviews with Anderson Cooper for CBS's 60 Minutes and ITV News ahead of the release of his highly anticipated memoir Spare.

"I want a family, not an institution," he told ITV. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back." Elsewhere in the interview, Harry said that "the leaking and the planting" of tabloid stories drove a wedge between his immediate family. He also discussed the planting of stories in his controversial Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle called Harry & Meghan.