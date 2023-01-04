Watch Cardi B Embrace Her Inner Emo With A Fall Out Boy Cover

By Katrina Nattress

January 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B rang in the New Year with a performance at E11even nightclub in Miami, and shortly after the clock struck midnight she let out her inner emo by belting out a few a cappella lines from Fall Out Boy's 2005 hit "Sugar We're Goin' Down."

"Anything you wanna hear/ 'Cause that's just who I am this week," she shouts in the microphone, champagne glass in her other hand, before belting out the next line ("Lie in the grass next to the mausoleum") and passing out shots to party goers.

A fan caught the whole thing on video and posted it on TikTok. “Cardi B singing Fall Out Boy first thing after midnight on New Year’s Day is exactly how I wanted to start my year,”  she wrote, and honestly, same. Watch it all go down below.

Cardi's emo side shouldn't be a surprise to fans. Last year she revealed she's a My Chemical Romance stan.

"They don’t make music like this anymore," the hip-hop star lamented on Twitter, sharing a clip of MCR's iconic "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" music video.

As for Fall Out Boy, they recently let fans know that new music is indeed coming this year after spending months cryptically teasing their eighth studio album.

Cardi BFall Out Boy
