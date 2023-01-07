SZA Sets The Record Straight About Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

Is there beef between SZA and Taylor Swift?

The "SOS" singer took to Twitter this week to set the record straight about rumors of a feud between the two. Interestingly enough, these rumors started because of both singers' success on the charts after releasing their respective albums, SOS and Midnights.

SZA, however, shut these rumors down:

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍