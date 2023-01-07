SZA Sets The Record Straight About Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

By Dani Medina

January 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Is there beef between SZA and Taylor Swift?

The "SOS" singer took to Twitter this week to set the record straight about rumors of a feud between the two. Interestingly enough, these rumors started because of both singers' success on the charts after releasing their respective albums, SOS and Midnights.

SZA, however, shut these rumors down:

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍

Both stars are gearing up to hit the road. SZA recently announced she would be embarking on a 17-date North American tour that kicks off in Ohio next month.

Taylor is also heading out on the "Eras World Tour" — and surely enough, she's already started rehearsals.

Taylor SwiftSZA
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.