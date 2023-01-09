Prince Harry Asked To See Photos Of Princess Diana's Tragic Car Crash

With the release of Prince Harry's new memoir Spare just a day away, the Duke of Sussex gave several intimate interviews. During his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired on Sunday, January 8th, he read an excerpt from the highly anticipated book which revealed that he asked to see photos and the secret government file of the car crash that took his mother Princess Diana's life in 1997.

"I saw the photographs of the reflection of all the paparazzi in the window at the same time," he said per People. "I saw the back of her blonde hair, you know, slumped on the back of the seat."

Harry added that the more graphic photos were removed which he was "grateful" for. "But I was, I think I, at that point, I was looking for, I was looking for, I was looking for evidence that it was after that it actually happened, that it was true."

"But I was also looking for something to hurt because at that point I was still pretty numb to the whole thing. That was, again, my body, my sort of nervous system just kind of shut down and said like, 'Let's not,'' he recalled.