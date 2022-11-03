Kim Kardashian Tried 'Everything' To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe's Dress

While the replica fitting was a success, the original was a much different story.

"When I went to put it on it wouldn't even go on over my hips, and I was just, like, devastated," she told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. She later added that she pledged to "try everything" to fit as she didn't have a backup plan if the Marilyn dress didn't work out.

"Ever since I did the Balenciaga look with the face mask and covered from head to toe, it changed the way that I feel about just looking pretty on a red carpet. Especially for the Met," she said, referencing her previous Met Gala look. "It's not just about looking pretty. It has to be a story, it has to be a whole vibe. And this dress is such a good story."

She emailed the dress's owners "begging" for another chance to try the dress once she lost 10 pounds over three weeks, adding that she wasn't "gonna take not for an answer."

"I'm going to do every last thing that I can to try to make this happen," she said. "It's gonna be really hard. I'm gonna have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar, which is so hard for me."

As we all know, she did end up wearing the gown to the gala. The moment was not without controversy as Kardashian revealed at the time that she lost nearly 20 pounds in order to fit in the dress. There was even speculation that the dress didn't fit correctly and it was damaged during its short time on the red carpet; however, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum later revealed that was not the case.