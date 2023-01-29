It's Official: Harry Styles Is Performing At The 2023 Grammys

It's official: Harry Styles is performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards!

The exciting announcement was made Sunday (January 29) night during the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship game. The "As It Was" singer joins the first wave of announced performers for the award show, including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Brandi Carlile.

Styles was rumored to be performing at the show, but the Recording Academy confirmed his appearance Sunday. JAY-Z and DJ Khaled are two other artists rumored to be performing at the Grammys, but have yet to be confirmed. Adele was also rumored to have actually turned down attending, but she put those rumors to bed at her concert over the weekend.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, who already has one Grammy under his belt, is nominated for six at this year's award show, including Record, Song and Album Of The Year, plus Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Pop Solo Performance.