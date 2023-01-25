'Harry & Meghan' Director Says Royal Palace Tried To 'Discredit' The Show

The director of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's popular Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is speaking out against Buckingham Palace. Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus recently told Vanity Fair, "For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn't reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did. They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show." She continued, "We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass."

After several reported hiccups, the docuseries hit Netflix on December 8th and detailed the early days of Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship in the first half and their fallout with the royal family in the second half. The show also detailed the elaborate PR systems that work within the palace. Harry even claimed that he and Harry once made a vow to never have their offices work against each other, which he says William broke. According to Netflix, the first three episodes of the show brought in 81.55 million viewing hours after it debuted and more than 28 million households watched at least part of the 6-episode series.

The royal family has kept quiet amid the show's release and Prince Harry's press tour to promote his tell-all memoir Spare, which came out earlier this month. In the popular book, Harry claims that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him during an argument about Markle and also encouraged him not to propose to her.