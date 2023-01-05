Prince Harry says that his brother Prince William physically attacked him during an argument in his forthcoming memoir, Spare. A leaked extract from the book obtained by The Guardian alleges that the fight occurred while William confronted Harry over "the whole rolling catastrophe" of his relationship with his now wife Meghan Markle.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry writes in Spare per The Guardian. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry also mentioned that William encouraged him to fight back but he refused. William left and returned later "looking regretful" and after he gave Harry an apology, he "turned and called back: 'You don't need to tell Meg about this,'" to which Harry says he replied, "You mean that you attacked me?" Harry recalls William replying in the book, "I didn't attack you, Harold."

After the intense incident, Harry says he called his therapist but Meghan later noticed the "scrapes and bruises" on his back which left him no choice but to tell her about the altercation with his brother. "(She) wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry," Harry writes. "She was terribly sad."

Harry's memoir Spare is expected to have more bombshells about the royal family and is set to hit shelves on January 10th. In anticipation, Harry will also sit down for his first US television interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Sunday, January 8th.