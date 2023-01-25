Sam Smith Reveals Which Fast Food Chain They're Obsessed With

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It turns out Sam Smith has a deep love for one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world. During a recent interview in Australia, the pop star revealed they're a fan of McDonald's. "I love McDonald’s. I love all of it. I think every single thing on the menu is genius," they said per News-Graphic. "The world’s addicted, but it is fabulous."

Smith went on to say that they go so often, the staff at their local McDonald's know them by name. "There’s a drive-thru near my house in England and they know me by name now," they said. "I sometimes turn up and just get a coffee, it’s not always food, it’s a lifestyle."

In another interview with ET Canada, the singer played a game of "Holy or Unholy" based on their Grammy-nominated song with Kim Petras. When asked if McDonald's was holy or unholy, Smith confessed, "Oh, both at the same time. Holy at first, unholy afterward."

After mentioning they know fast food isn't the healthiest for you, Smith pointed out that a lot of things in life are unhealthy. "I've never met a chicken nugget I didn't like," they joked. As for their go-to order at the restaurant, Smith revealed they "like getting a box of nuggets and then you put chips (french fries) into it and then you put mozzarella dippers into it. Then you stir it all up and it's like a treasure chest."

Smith is just days away from dropping their fourth studio album Gloria on Friday, January 27th. Then, in February, Smith will hit the stage with Kim Petras to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards where the duo is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. You can also catch Smith on tour later this summer.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.