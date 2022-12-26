Charlie Puth Shares Intimate First TikTok With His Girlfriend

Charlie first revealed he had a girlfriend and is "definitely" in love during a radio interview in October. "[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, adding that it's good to be with someone who has known him for "a long time" as his life can get pretty hectic due to his career. "She's always been very, very nice to me... I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

He went on, "Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like I can't really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time. I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

The singer also mentioned he planned to keep their relationship as private as possible. "Certainly the media won't know about it," he said. "I'll go out of my way to make sure they don't know ... It becomes too much."