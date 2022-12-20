Watch Charlie Puth Make A Christmas Song With Just An Apple

Charlie Puth is showing off his impressive music-producing skills. In his latest video, the singer-songwriter made a festive Christmas beat using just an apple. After throwing down an apple on a bed and recording the thud it made, Charlie was able to put give the sound a pitch through his music production software. The hitmaker then created a little beat using different pitches to create a version of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."



Fans took to the comment section to praise Charlie's ingenious approach to making a Christmas beat. "Man. You are really one of a kind," one fan wrote. "*someone literally breathes * *Charlie makes music out of it,*" another fan commented.