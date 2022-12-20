Watch Charlie Puth Make A Christmas Song With Just An Apple
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 20, 2022
Charlie Puth is showing off his impressive music-producing skills. In his latest video, the singer-songwriter made a festive Christmas beat using just an apple. After throwing down an apple on a bed and recording the thud it made, Charlie was able to put give the sound a pitch through his music production software. The hitmaker then created a little beat using different pitches to create a version of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Fans took to the comment section to praise Charlie's ingenious approach to making a Christmas beat. "Man. You are really one of a kind," one fan wrote. "*someone literally breathes * *Charlie makes music out of it,*" another fan commented.
It's been a while since fans have been treated to one of Charlie's videos about his music-making process. He's been busy with the release of his third studio album Charlie. He also performed at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball earlier this month to perform some of his biggest hits like "Lightswitch," and "We Don't Talk Anymore."
Also this month, Charlie revealed his girlfriend with a sweet post on Instagram. The posts to Instagram and Twitter mark the first time the singer-songwriter had shared photos of his girlfriend with fans. For the caption, Charlie made a tweak to the lyrics of his song "Loser" off his most recent album titled Charlie. "Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)" The post featured several photos showing the happy couple smiling and getting silly in a black-and-white photo booth.