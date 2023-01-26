Kylie Jenner Reacts To TikTok Making Fun Of Her Son's Name

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has reacted to a TikTok that pokes fun at her and Travis Scott's son Aire's name and how they decided on it. The comedic video, posted by Simzy on TikTok, uses audio from the opening scene of the animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender. "Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott deciding on a baby name," the description on the video explains as the audio says, "Water, Earth, Fire," making it seem like these are possible baby names Kylie is suggesting to Travis. It isn't until the final name, Air, is said that the TikTok creator playing Travis sits up.

It turns out Kylie was entertained by the video because she showed up in the comments section to leave two crying-laughing emojis.

@simo_ziqubu

What an accurate sound 😂 IB: @Massimo Mandato #kylie #travis #aire

♬ original sound - Giselle Carrillo

Earlier this month, Kylie finally shared the first photos of her son and revealed his name just weeks away from his first birthday on February 2nd. She later clarified how to correctly pronounce her second child's name. The account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the child and asked, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Jenner answered by commenting "AIR" alongside a red heart emoji.

The long-awaited update came shortly after it was reported that Kylie and Travis had called it quits on their romantic relationship. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source said, adding that they'll "always remain friends and great co-parents." The two also share their 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

