Kylie Jenner Reacts To TikTok Making Fun Of Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner has reacted to a TikTok that pokes fun at her and Travis Scott's son Aire's name and how they decided on it. The comedic video, posted by Simzy on TikTok, uses audio from the opening scene of the animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender. "Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott deciding on a baby name," the description on the video explains as the audio says, "Water, Earth, Fire," making it seem like these are possible baby names Kylie is suggesting to Travis. It isn't until the final name, Air, is said that the TikTok creator playing Travis sits up.

It turns out Kylie was entertained by the video because she showed up in the comments section to leave two crying-laughing emojis.