Twitter Believes Recent Coaching Hire Could Lead To Aaron Rodgers Trade

Speculation of a potential trade that would send Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets grew after the team hired Nathaniel Hackett as its offensive coordinator on Thursday (January 26).

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had previously reported that the Jets were "a very real scenario" in a possible trade for Rodgers prior to hiring Hackett, who had previously coached the quarterback for three seasons from 2019 to 2021, which included Rodgers leading the NFL's top scoring offense during the first of two consecutive Associated Press Most Valuable Player award-winning seasons in 2020.

Those odds seemingly grew with the addition of the former Denver Broncos head coach, who was hired for that position amid reports of the franchise's reported interest in trading for Rodgers at the time.