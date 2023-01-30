Lil Baby Delivers Hit After Hit During Debut 'SNL' Performance

Lil Baby finally hit the stage at Saturday Night Live for his first-ever solo performance.



On Saturday, January 28, the Atlanta rapper took over Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show to perform a pair of bangers from his latest album It's Only Me. After host Michael B. Jordan introduced him, Baby kicked off the show by performing "California Breeze" with the help of a live rock band. His chains glistened while he wore a jungle green jacket, matching pants and wheat-colored Timberlands. For his second song, Baby slowed things down as he delivered "Forever" alongside pianist Chloe Flower.