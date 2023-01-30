Lil Baby Delivers Hit After Hit During Debut 'SNL' Performance

By Tony M. Centeno

January 30, 2023

Lil Baby
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby finally hit the stage at Saturday Night Live for his first-ever solo performance.

On Saturday, January 28, the Atlanta rapper took over Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show to perform a pair of bangers from his latest album It's Only Me. After host Michael B. Jordan introduced him, Baby kicked off the show by performing "California Breeze" with the help of a live rock band. His chains glistened while he wore a jungle green jacket, matching pants and wheat-colored Timberlands. For his second song, Baby slowed things down as he delivered "Forever" alongside pianist Chloe Flower.

Baby, who was one of iHeartRadio's top Hip-hop artists of 2022, hasn't been on Saturday Night Live since DJ Khaled first invited him on the show. Back in 2019, Khaled took over SNL and put on a special tribute performance in honor of Nipsey Hussle. The Miami artist called on Baby along with Lil Wayne, John Legend, Meek Mill, SZA and others to perform with him.

Both of the songs Baby performed appear on his third studio album, which dropped last year. After the album dropped, the Georgia native made history with his song "The World Is Yours To Take" for the FIFA World Cup. He was the first artist to shoot and record the video for the song while the World Cup was going on in Qatar. It debuted on the final day of the World Cup.

In case you missed his appearance on SNL, watch Lil Baby perform "California Breeze" and "Forever" below.

