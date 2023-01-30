Patrick Mahomes' Wife Trolls Eli Apple After AFC Championship Game
By Jason Hall
January 30, 2023
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trolled Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) night.
Mahomes tweeted, "Cancun on 3" with the peace sign finger emoji, which referenced a controversial tweet shared by Apple after the Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round one week prior.
Last Monday (January 23), Apple quote-tweeted Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs with the same tweet, but included a heart shape hand emoji, which was similar to the gesture used to support Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo's cancelled Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati earlier this month.
Cancun on 3✌🏼— Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023
Apple later denied that the tweet was intended to be a shot at Hamlin, claiming, "never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene" and that he had "nothing but love to all my football brothers."
Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023
All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023
The Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, to clinch their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. Kicker Harrison Butker made a 45-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds remaining, which was set up after Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged 15 yards for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes after the quarterback ran out of bounds.
Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 326 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 43 passing, just eight days after experiencing a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Apple was called for defensive holding on a would-be stop on third-and-9 with the game tied at 20-20, which gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, though the drive was ultimately resulted in Kansas City punting the ball deep into Cincinnati territory.