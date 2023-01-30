Patrick Mahomes' Wife Trolls Eli Apple After AFC Championship Game

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trolled Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) night.

Mahomes tweeted, "Cancun on 3" with the peace sign finger emoji, which referenced a controversial tweet shared by Apple after the Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round one week prior.

Last Monday (January 23), Apple quote-tweeted Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs with the same tweet, but included a heart shape hand emoji, which was similar to the gesture used to support Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo's cancelled Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati earlier this month.