Britney Spears & Alyssa Milano Go Back And Forth About 'Bullying' Claims

Britney Spears is slamming Alyssa Milano for her "Toxic" behavior.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (January 31), Spears called Milano out for a tweet she posted in December where she said, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears." Britney posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, "It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!"

A rep for the Melrose Place alum told TMZ she reached out to Britney after her post. Alyssa reportedly apologized for the tweet via private message. It remains unclear what was said in the message or how the "Gimme More" singer reacted to it.