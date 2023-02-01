Gisele Bündchen Responds To Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Retirement

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared her support in response to her ex-husband Tom Brady's retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1).

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented on Brady's Instagram post.

The couple announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage on October 28, 2022. Brady and Bündchen reportedly had "an ironclad prenup" prior to their marriage, which led to their quick divorce settlement and have since co-parented their children, with the supermodel reportedly purchasing a house near Brady's Miami mansion last year.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.