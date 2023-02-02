Two emperor tamarin monkeys were reported missing from their habitat at the Dallas Zoo on Monday (January 30). They were found the next day inside a closet of an abandoned building in Lancaster. Now, three days after their disappearance, new details have emerged about their condition and the investigation.

Both monkeys, named Bella and Finn, returned to the Dallas Zoo on Wednesday night and "were so happy to snuggle into their nest sack," the zoo wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the monkeys. Bella and Finn did lose a "bit of weight," but there are no signs of injury. They also started eating and drinking "almost immediately" after the completion of their health exams on Tuesday night. "We will continue to monitor them closely, but for now, we're so glad they are safe and back with us," the Dallas Zoo wrote.