Pink Unveils 'TRUSTFALL' Tracklist: 'I Am So In Love With This New Album'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 2, 2023
Pink can't wait for fans to hear her upcoming album. On Wednesday night (February 1st), the singer excitedly shared the full tracklist for TRUSTFALL which features some massive features including The Lumineers and Chris Stapleton. "I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song!" she wrote alongside the 13-song tracklist. She also took a moment to thank her collaborators for working on the album. "I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record."
Check out the full tracklist below:
- "When I Get There"
- "Trustfall"
- "Turbulence"
- "Long Way To Go (feat. The Lumineers)"
- "Kids In Love (feat. First Aid Kit)"
- "Never Gonna Not Dance Again"
- "Runaway"
- "Last Call"
- "Hate Me"
- "Lost Cause"
- "Feeling Something"
- "Our Song"
- "Just Say I'm Sorry (feat. Chris Stapleton)"
TRUSTFALL, which arrives on February 17th, is the follow-up to 2019's Hurts 2B Human. In a previous statement, Pink said the album is her most fun yet. "I took time. I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen," she said. "My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that." She went on, "It takes your kids getting sick to be like, 'Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That's what I want.' I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person."
You can check out her latest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" here.