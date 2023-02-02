Pink Unveils 'TRUSTFALL' Tracklist: 'I Am So In Love With This New Album'

Pink can't wait for fans to hear her upcoming album. On Wednesday night (February 1st), the singer excitedly shared the full tracklist for TRUSTFALL which features some massive features including The Lumineers and Chris Stapleton. "I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song!" she wrote alongside the 13-song tracklist. She also took a moment to thank her collaborators for working on the album. "I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record."

Check out the full tracklist below: