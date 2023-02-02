Taylor Lautner Shares Heartfelt Comment About Ex Taylor Swift
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 2, 2023
Taylor Lautner has made a rare comment about his short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift. During a recent episode of his podcast The Squeeze with his wife Tay Dome, the Twilight star revealed that the one moment he would go back to in his life actually involved Taylor. The two dated for a couple of months in 2009.
"Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit," Latuner replied to which a shocked Dome replied, "I'm deceased." The actor is of course talking about the infamous pop culture moment when Kanye west interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.
"I presented the award to her, so I have the award," he recalled. "I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps onto the stage."
Latuner continued, "I can barely hear it. I can't see them. I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense." While he ended up giggling and going along with what he thought was a bit, Lautner said he remembered seeing Swift's facial expression after the moment. "He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No. That wasn't good.'"