Taylor Lautner Shares Heartfelt Comment About Ex Taylor Swift

"I presented the award to her, so I have the award," he recalled. "I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps onto the stage."

Latuner continued, "I can barely hear it. I can't see them. I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense." While he ended up giggling and going along with what he thought was a bit, Lautner said he remembered seeing Swift's facial expression after the moment. "He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No. That wasn't good.'"