Fall Out Boy Give Fans Special Preview Of 'So Much (For) Stardust'
By Taylor Linzinmeir
February 4, 2023
Fall Out Boy took the stage today (February 3) at State Farm Park inside of iHeartLand in Fortnite for a special encore of their electric 2023 ALTer EGO set.
To celebrate the announcement of their world tour "So Much For (Tour) Dust," as well as their latest singles "Love From The Other Side" and "Heartbreak Feels So Good," the Chicago natives gave fans a magical experience in the virtual world during iHeartRadio LIVE with Fall Out Boy: An ALTer EGO Encore. In addition, Fall Out Boy sat down for an exclusive interview where they discussed their new single, the nostalgia of revisiting the neighborhood they used to play in growing up, and visiting Wrigley Field for third time in their upcoming tour.
During the interview, the band gave fans insight into their writing process for their new album So Much (For) Stardust. "I kinda wait for lyrics... that are the kind you get out of bed for, you get ready for, you do something for," singer Patrick Stump explained. "For this record, [Pete Wentz] sent me so many lyrics and I couldn't stop writing."
This process may take a long time —and certain songs take even longer— but the outcome always outweighs the potential frustration of Wentz changing lyrics as they're actively being recorded. "I'll be in the booth, and he'll be like 'No, can we change these three lyrics?' And I'm like, 'We just recorded harmonies on that!'" Stump quipped.
After the performance, you'll want to stick around inside of iHeartLand in Fortnite and check out all of the fun mini games to earn more gold. In Parkour, players can compete by completing the obstacle course throughout the island in the fastest time. Take on a high-speed race car game, Speed of Sound, and compete on a heart-shaped racetrack to be the first to cross the finish line. Players can also put their skills to the test to see how quickly they can get out of the "impossible" escape room. To top it all off, head the iHeart Arcade to play a friendly game of laser tag. Plus, be on the lookout for new mini games and more inside of iHeartLand in Fortnite!
As if that weren't enough, fans can can enter to win two tickets to an upcoming Fall Out Boy show by posting a photo/screenshot to Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook of them enjoying the concert in-game at State Farm Park inside of iHeartLand in Fortnite. The event and contest are only available for two days —February 3 at 7 p.m. ET through February 4 at 7 p.m. ET — so make sure to experience iHeartRadio LIVE with Fall Out Boy: An ALTer EGO Encore before it's too late!
Fall Out Boy's So Much (For) Stardust arrives March 24 via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record is the band's eighth studio album and first since 2018's critically-acclaimed M A N I A.