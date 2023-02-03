Fall Out Boy Give Fans Special Preview Of 'So Much (For) Stardust'

After the performance, you'll want to stick around inside of iHeartLand in Fortnite and check out all of the fun mini games to earn more gold. In Parkour, players can compete by completing the obstacle course throughout the island in the fastest time. Take on a high-speed race car game, Speed of Sound, and compete on a heart-shaped racetrack to be the first to cross the finish line. Players can also put their skills to the test to see how quickly they can get out of the "impossible" escape room. To top it all off, head the iHeart Arcade to play a friendly game of laser tag. Plus, be on the lookout for new mini games and more inside of iHeartLand in Fortnite!

As if that weren't enough, fans can can enter to win two tickets to an upcoming Fall Out Boy show by posting a photo/screenshot to Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook of them enjoying the concert in-game at State Farm Park inside of iHeartLand in Fortnite. The event and contest are only available for two days —February 3 at 7 p.m. ET through February 4 at 7 p.m. ET — so make sure to experience iHeartRadio LIVE with Fall Out Boy: An ALTer EGO Encore before it's too late!