Gisele Helped Tom Brady Make 'Final Decision' On Retirement: Report

Tom Brady's ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly played a key role in his decision to retire "for good" earlier this month.

Brady and Bündchen, who filed for divorce last October, "talked this through before he came to the final decision," a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday (February 8).

"Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms," the source said, adding that the supermodel has been "a real rock" through Brady's retirement process.

On February 1, Bündchen shared her support in response to Brady's retirement announcement.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented on Brady's Instagram post.