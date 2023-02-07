ET actually caught up with Cardi after she presented Kendrick Lamar with the award for Best Rap Album. When asked about the situation she was settling backstage, she replied without answering the question.



"Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey," she responded.



There's other footage that shows a visibly upset Offset making his way out of the area. He didn't say anything about the alleged fight. According to TMZ, the Migos rappers were backstage ahead of TakeOff's tribute when they got into a physical fight. Quavo and Offset reportedly had to be pulled apart before the incident got worse. The fight happened right after Grammy officials requested for 'Set to be apart of its 'In Memorium' segment while Quavo performed "Without You." Unfortunately, Quavo was not a fan of the idea and allegedly blocked him from participating. That's when things got more heated.



Once the news broke about the fight, Offset took to Twitter to deny the reports. However, neither Cardi, 'Set nor Quavo have commented since the video was released. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.