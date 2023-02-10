Blink-182 are gearing up to hit the road for a massive world tour that kicks off next month and have been getting fans excited with lots of pictures from rehearsals. Now Mark Hoppus is whetting fans' appetites for classic blink by revealing that he's refurbishing one of his "old school" basses for tour.

"Skully with five arrow Smiley Face and Finnish flag. Old school bass from the aughts, getting cleaned up, refurbished, and ready for tour," he captioned an Instagram post showing off the nostalgic instrument. "Can we get a W in the chat pls."

This news is much better than Travis Barker's most recent update. "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬," he tweeted earlier this week before sharing a photo of the grisly injury on Instagram Story. Hopefully he'll be okay by the time tour begins on March 11, but knowing Travis he'll play regardless.

See Mark's post below.