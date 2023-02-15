Niall Horan Announces New Album Release Date To Kick Off New Era
By Dani Medina
February 15, 2023
New Niall Horan music is coming!
The "Slow Hands" singer announced Wednesday (February 15) that his new album, which is titled The Show, would be released on June 9. "This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back," he wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover artwork.
News of Niall's third studio album comes just two days before the release of the album's first single, "Heaven."
Earlier this year, Horan opened up about releasing new music in 2023. "I’ve been working really hard on my music over the last couple of years and it’s almost time to get things going now. I have so much coming over the next few months," he wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of him that he joked "looks like an autobiography cover."
In January, Horan launched a new website (heavenwontbethesame.com) where he teased fans about "NH3" coming soon.
He's been sharing bits and pieces of this new song (and others) on TikTok over the past month and fans are tired of being teased! Most recently, he shared a video of himself playing a sweet ballad on the piano for about 20 seconds. He also shared a couple of videos that reveal two lines of the song. "But that's just what we do" in one video and "So much to put an answer to/But that's just what we do" in another.
Niall announced in October 2022 that he plans to release new music in 2023. "I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," he said. This would mark his third studio album, following Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.