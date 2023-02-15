New Niall Horan music is coming!

The "Slow Hands" singer announced Wednesday (February 15) that his new album, which is titled The Show, would be released on June 9. "This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back," he wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover artwork.

News of Niall's third studio album comes just two days before the release of the album's first single, "Heaven."

Earlier this year, Horan opened up about releasing new music in 2023. "I’ve been working really hard on my music over the last couple of years and it’s almost time to get things going now. I have so much coming over the next few months," he wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of him that he joked "looks like an autobiography cover."