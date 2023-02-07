Justin & Hailey Bieber Give Fans A Taste Of What Life As Parents Looks Like

As far as the Biebers having a baby of their own, Hailey said it was in the cards, just not now. Back in February 2022, Hailey opened up to the Wall Street Journal about the possibility of her and Justin becoming parents.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she said at the time. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I'm still super, super young!"

Since Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018, they've had their share of pregnancy rumors. The most recent being in November 2022 when she shut down rumors with a photo of her stomach where she revealed she has a large and painful ovarian cyst. "Not a baby," she said, alongside information about her diagnosis.