BTS' Jimin Drops Release Schedule For First Solo Album 'FACE'

Jimin is the latest member of BTS to announce his solo debut! On Tuesday, February 21st, the singer revealed that his first solo album FACE will arrive on March 24th. To make the exciting announcement, he shared a short clip that featured ambient music and a cool visual of water droplets eventually creating a formation to reveal the album's title.

FACE has been described as "Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist," according to a post from Weverse. The following day, Wednesday, February 22nd, Jimin took to Instagram to share the full schedule of his first solo effort.