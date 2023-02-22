BTS' Jimin Drops Release Schedule For First Solo Album 'FACE'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 22, 2023
Jimin is the latest member of BTS to announce his solo debut! On Tuesday, February 21st, the singer revealed that his first solo album FACE will arrive on March 24th. To make the exciting announcement, he shared a short clip that featured ambient music and a cool visual of water droplets eventually creating a formation to reveal the album's title.
FACE has been described as "Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist," according to a post from Weverse. The following day, Wednesday, February 22nd, Jimin took to Instagram to share the full schedule of his first solo effort.
The schedule starts off with the words, "Jimin, Circle of Resonance, Reflection of vulnerable minds and unexposed wounds," before listing all of the upcoming dates to look forward to. The biggest reveals on the schedule include the tracklist, which arrives on February 23rd in the US, and Jimin's first official release as a solo artist. On March 6th, he will drop the songs "Christmas Love" and "Promise." Jimin has a lot of teasers planned to hold fans over until the album arrives on March 24th and a "Main Track" music video will drop the same day as FACE.
The news comes amid BTS' hiatus as all seven members prepare to start their mandatory South Korean military service. Being the eldest member of the group, Jin officially started his service in December and has shared several video messages with fans since then. His most recent video message came on Valentine's Day. BTS has plans to reunite as a complete group in 2025 once every member has fulfilled their mandatory military service.